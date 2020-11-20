Cash, luxury cars seized in AFP, ABF raids in Perth

A man and a woman are due to front court in Perth today after an organised crime investigation allegedly saw $1 million in cash and three luxury cars seized.

A 37-year-old Mount Pleasant man and a 29-year-old Waterford woman are two of three people arrested as part of a joint investigation by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) into alleged drug trafficking.

A 32-year-old South Perth man was the third person arrested.

Police have seized $1 million in cash and three luxury cars in a series of raids in Perth. (Australian Federal Police)

He appeared before court on November 11 and is next expected to face court on December 18.

The charges followed raids on a number of Perth properties on November 10, when police confiscated the cash and cars – each luxury vehicle valued at more than $100,000.

Each car was valued at over $100,000. (Australian Federal Police)

AFP Western Command Acting Superintendent Renee Colley said authorities suspected the cash and cars were “not lawfully earned”.