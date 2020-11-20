CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports Get a Major Upgrade

Article content continued

A more intuitive, visual layout presenting information in a digestible format to help assess the vehicle’s history in seconds. Icons and colours are used to draw attention to important information, making it easier to assess the vehicle’s history at a glance.

Tool tips offering helpful insights in every section, bringing deeper understanding to sometimes complex concepts like liens, registration history and stolen status. Plus, links to a glossary and FAQ are more readily accessible for additional explanation.

A responsive format allowing for effortless viewing across platforms including laptops, tablets, mobile devices or when printed.

“We’re proud to unveil the new vehicle history reports as they are what put us on the map and what Canadians have come to rely on us for,” shares Mark Rousseau, President and GM of CARFAX Canada. “The upgraded report is the result of listening to our customers – every inch was re-designed with them in mind. Upon experiencing the new report, our customers told us the new design is clean, modern and user-friendly. This enables us to empower millions of Canadians with the information they need to make better decisions and help thousands of dealerships buy and sell used cars.”

Learn more about CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Reports and view a sample report at: carfax.ca/sample-report.

About CARFAX Canada

CARFAX Canada, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), is Canada’s definitive source of automotive information, delivering vehicle history, appraisal and valuation. Drawing on billions of data records from thousands of sources, its products enable used vehicle buyers and sellers to make informed decisions. CARFAX Canada is dedicated to transparency and is trusted to provide vehicle history and valuation information to dealerships, vehicle manufacturers, consumers, major auctions, governments, insurance providers and police agencies. www.carfax.ca

