Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins added to ‘Madden 99 Club’

DeAndre Hopkins was praised by fans, coaches and the media for his unbelievable Hail Mary touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills last week. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver now is being lauded by EA Sports’ “Madden 21” video game.
Before Arizona’s “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Hopkins was added to the “Madden 99 Club.” Before the catch, he had a 98 overall rating.
It’s not surprising to see Hopkins on this list of the NFL’s elite. The 28-year-old has 72 receptions for 912 yards and four touchdowns this season and has been a big reason why the Cardinals own a 6-4 record.
Hopkins joins Patrick Mahomes, Stephon Gilmore, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Donald, Michael Thomas and Russell Wilson in the “99 Club” this season. He probably won’t be the last to earn the honor, either.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams believes he’ll be added to the “99 Club” within the next couple of weeks, and rightfully so at this point.
Myles Garrett, Travis Kelce and Zack Martin all could reach 99 status within the next week, as all three players are currently rated a 98.
