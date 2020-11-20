Cardinals QB Kyler Murray files trademark for ‘Hail Murray’

Murray’s trademark filing comes just a couple of weeks after Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson filed for a “Let Russ Cook” trademark so that he can sell various cooking items with the phrase.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also filed for a few trademarks this season — “TB x TB,” “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady.”

This probably won’t be the last time Murray files a trademark.

The 2019 Rookie of the Year could very well win this year’s MVP award, which would likely result in more merchandise being made. He’s led the Cards to a 6-4 recording while completing 68.3% of his passes for 2,644 yards and 19 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns.