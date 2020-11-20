Cardi B Bites Back At Critics: I Had Your Grandma P*ssy Poppin!!

Cardi B was named Billboard’s Woman of the Year and has lashed out at critics who could not understand how she received the award when she’s only released one song this year.

“Goodmorning ya’ll it’s ya girl Cardi B and yes I am Woman of the Year. And for you crybabies that are like, ‘But she only got one song.’ Yeah I got THAT song bitch. You know the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most, the one that had Republicans crying on Fox News,” she says in the video. “The one that’s about to be six times Platinum in three months. The one that had your grandma popping her p*ssy on TikTok, yeah bitch that one.”

CARDI B TARGETED BY TRUMPERS

The “WAP” singer continued: “I’ve been influencing using my platform for Y’ALL to vote, and not just when Joe Biden was going against Trump. I’ve been informing y’all about y’all Senators.”

Take a look at Cardi’s rant below.