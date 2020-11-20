Canada’s retail sales beat expectations as shopping rebound continues

Article content

Retail sales in Canada came in better than expected in September, boosted by receipts of new cars and food.

Sales jumped 1.1 per cent in September, Statistics Canada said Friday in Ottawa, well above the 0.2 per cent median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey, and an acceleration from 0.5 per cent in August. The rise was the fifth straight month of gains since the record decline in April.

Sales in the month were 3.1 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, with receipts in nine of 11 sectors exceeding the February readings.

Photo by Statistics Canada

But the better-than-expecting numbers are probably temporary. Preliminary estimates from the agency show receipts were flat in October. That’s more in line with the view from the Bank of Canada and others that the economy is in for a long slog back to full recovery. Retail sales rebounded quickly in May and June after cratering in April, then slowed and are likely to remain weak, given the surge in virus cases and renewed restrictions in many provinces.

Excluding vehicles, retail sales rose 1 per cent, versus a forecast of no change. In volume terms, sales were up 1.1 per cent in September

Bloomberg.com