Caldas Gold Lists Gold-linked Notes On NEO Exchange

“We are excited to partner with the NEO Exchange to list our gold-linked notes,” commented Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and CEO of Caldas Gold. “When completing our gold-linked notes financing this summer, part of a funding package to build the next major gold mine in Colombia through an expansion of our Marmato Project, we had committed to our investors that we would list the notes on a senior exchange – one that would provide visibility and enhanced liquidity for this unique security. Our gold-linked notes provide investors with an attractive yield through a 7.5% annual coupon paid monthly and exposure to rising gold prices. The NEO team responded quickly to our listing request and their support has been tremendous throughout the onboarding process.”

Investors can trade shares of NEO:CGC.NT.U through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

“NEO’s relentless focus on innovation and doing what is right for investors and capital-raising companies continues to reap benefits, as this listing proves. Despite the public listing of their common shares on the TSXV, Caldas chose to launch their gold-linked notes on the NEO Exchange,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO. “I credit this decision to NEO’s exceptional service and support, and our out-of-the-box solutions for providing enhanced liquidity, greater visibility, and investor awareness. We are proud to be the exchange of choice for this unique investment product, our first listing in the mining sector, and look forward to championing the success of Caldas Gold, going forward.”

The NEO Exchange is home to over 100 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates more than 13 per cent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. The NEO Exchange lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

