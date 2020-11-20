Calculating the human cost of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

After six weeks of violence, the guns have fallen silent in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

But for many, the worry and anxiety remain.

Varduhi Avetyan is still waiting for news from her son who joined the fighting more than a month ago.

She says she’s written letters to Armenian authorities – including the prime minister – but is still waiting for an answer.

“I don’t know what to say to his two daughters who keep asking where is my father, isn’t he going to come back? I don’t know what to answer,” she tells .

Under a recent ceasefire deal, Azerbaijan regains control of a sizeable portion of territory that was already Azeri under international law. And Armenia gets to keep a reduced portion of the Nagorno-Karabakh.

The former Soviet states of Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a bloody war over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the early 1990s.

Thousands were killed on both sides. Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced.

The war ended with a truce in 1994 but violence flared up again in recent months, which resulted in hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths.

