Broncos to ban fans after Dolphins game due to COVID-19

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), roughly 5,700 fans will attend Sunday afternoon’s game between the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins.

That will be the last time this season that Denver welcomes paying spectators to Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos announced on Friday that an increase of COVID-19 cases in the area has led to the franchise banning fans from upcoming home games against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 29, Buffalo Bills on Dec. 20 and Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 3.

Denver enters the weekend sitting at 3-6 overall and in third place in the AFC West standings.

“Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans,” the club explained in the prepared statement. “Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching. “Working in close partnership with the state, the Broncos are fully committed to keeping our community and team safe while doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. As we make this difficult decision, we want to recognize the dedication of our guest relations, stadium, and part-time staff for safely and successfully hosting fans through our first five home games. “We are grateful for the support and flexibility of our fans during such a challenging year. It was important to us that fans have one final opportunity to attend a game on Sunday, especially with much of their planning already underway. “The Broncos look forward to welcoming back the best fans in the NFL to Empower Field at Mile High in 2021.”

The news comes less than two full days after the Broncos confirmed that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell is home recovering following a trip to the hospital during his recent battle with the coronavirus. Donatell is participating in virtual meetings, but it’s unknown if he’ll return to in-person duties before the end of the season.