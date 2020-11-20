Biden, Schumer and Pelosi agree on need for coronavirus aid By

© . U.S. President-elect Joe Biden meets with Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer in Wilmington, Delaware
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed in a meeting on Friday that Congress should pass a package of coronavirus economic aid in its current session, they said in a joint statement.
“That package should include resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, relief for working families and small businesses, support for state and local governments trying to keep frontline workers on the payroll, expanded unemployment insurance, and affordable health care for millions of families,” said the joint statement, released by Biden’s office.
