Best Tablet Deals for Black Friday: Sales on iPad, Galaxy Tab, Fire HD

While it’s inevitable that plenty of great Black Friday tablet deals are forthcoming in the next few weeks, lots of retailers are already offering up early Black Friday sales.

In many cases, the deals are for older-model tablets, and not just for Android tablets either. If you have been looking for a tablet you can use to knock around with at home, bring on vacation, or comfortably hand over to the kids, now is the time to save. A tablet is a great gift under the tree, ideal for playing games, watching videos, or, with some models, even for doing work when you attach a keyboard or use a stylus pen.

Major online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are already giving a sneak peek into the kinds of deals they will be offering, and even starting to discount items.

Have a look through this list to see some deals you can get right now, and check back as we’ll be updating it as new deals become available.

Black Friday Tablet Deals

Grab this deal while it’s hot. This widescreen tablet comes with Dolby Atmos surround sound, 13-hour battery life, and 128GB built-in storage, expandable to 512GB via optional microSD card. Plus, with Samsung Kids, it offers fun for the whole family. And it recently got an update to the Android 10 OS. $199 at Walmart Choose from one of three colors when getting this basic entry-level tablet that’s perfect for the kids or occasional use. It uses an OS based on Android, has a quad-core processor, 32GB storage, 2GB memory, 0.3MP front and 2MP rear cameras, and USB-C charging. At $30 off, you can snag this for under $100. $80 at Walmart It isn’t the newest Galaxy tablet, but this is a great deal for a tablet that can come in handy for business and productivity, especially when used with the optional keyboard and the included S Pen. The deal, which sees you save almost $200 off the regular price, is for the tablet in gray with 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via optional microSD card), a 10.5-inch screen, and 10 hours of battery life. $470 at Best Buy Get a premium experience with this sleek tablet that rarely goes on sale. This model with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity options (service plan required for the latter) along with 256GB capacity would normally cost $1,049. Save $50 and enjoy the 11-inch Liquid Retina display, three cameras plus a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality experiences, and four-speaker audio. $999 at Amazon Get $60 off this basic tablet, which would be a great choice for kids. Running on the Android 8.1 Oreo, it’s a 2019 edition, so not the newest model. Nonetheless, you still get a nice 10-inch screen, 16GB capacity (expandable up to 128GB), 2GB RAM, and rear and front cameras for snapping photos. $100 at Amazon While Amazon isn’t yet offering a deal on its popular kids tablet, it’s almost a certainty that it’ll go on sale in the next few weeks. The tablet comes with a kid-proof case in blue, pink, or purple along with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with curated content for young ones. With an 8-inch HD screen, 32GB storage, 12-hour battery life, and a two-year worry-free guarantee, it’s a no brainer for toddlers and young school-aged kids. $140 at Amazon This deal is actually for a full bundle that includes not only the tablet in a bright red finish, but a matching keyboard, earphones, and stylus pen. The whole package equates to more than half off the regular price. The tablet itself boasts 16GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via optional microSD card), 7-inch screen, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, and Android OS 10. $130 at Target An oldie but a goodie: pick up this basic, lightweight tablet for just $100, which is half off the regular price, and you’ll get a 9.6-inch screen, 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), quad-core processor, and dual HD cameras to meet all of your basic on-the-go needs. $100 at Best Buy It’s showing as out of stock right now, but here’s hoping this comes back in stock in time for Black Friday. It’s a great deal that will save you a big chunk on the iPad mini, which is perfect for those who find the Pro too large but want something bigger than their iPhone. The sale model comes in space gray, gold, or silver and with 256GB storage, a 7.9-inch screen, A12 Bioninc chip, Touch ID, stereo speakers, all-day battery, and the new iOS 12 that supports functions like Group FaceTime calls and advanced augmented reality (AR) experiences. $513 at Walmart

Many tablet deals leading up to Black Friday are happening for one or two days at a time, so when a deal is there, grab it while you can! Given this, we expect plenty more deals to be had on the actual day, and week, of Black Friday, including deals on both older models you can get at deep discounts and newer ones you can snag for some money off.

Whatever the case, whether you’re looking for an Android tablet, an iOS one, a tablet based on a whole other operating system, a high-end model for getting work done or a rugged, basic tablet for handing over to the kids, there are bound to be some worthwhile deals in addition to the ones noted above.