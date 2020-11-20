Best Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest Battery Pack 2020

Best

Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest Battery Pack

A fully charged Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 will give you about 2-3 hours of battery life, depending on the VR experience you’re using. For some players, that’s not nearly long enough for a good gaming session in something like Rec Room or Vader Immortal III, or for an extended media session in an app like Netflix. Battery packs are some of the best Oculus Quest accessories and can double, or even triple, the battery life of your headset.



This bundle is the only way you can get a Quest 2 Elite Strap with a battery built-in. The extra battery doubles the battery life of the Oculus Quest 2, according to Facebook. Just make sure you only grab one if you have an Oculus Quest 2 since it doesn’t work with the original Oculus Quest. $129 at Best Buy The Anker PowerCore 10000 offers a lot of reliability and power and is a popular favorite for powering mobile devices. It’s high-speed and compact, so it’s perfect for charing your Oculus Quest. The Anker PowerCore 10000 comes in cool colors and has an 18-month warranty. $30 at Amazon The AUKEY Power Delivery Power Bank provides the most versatile charge. It supports both USB-C for input and output, so you can even recharge it with your Quest’s standard charging cable. With multiple charging ports, you can also use it to charge other devices, such as your phone, Nintendo Switch, or a tablet, all while charging your Quest. $27 at Amazon The ZMI PowerPack 10k provides all the power you need to keep your VR session going. It’s small and lightweight, and the anti-slip design ensures that your pack stays in place while you play. You can also attach the battery to the back part of your Quest using velcro tape. $17 at Amazon The Anker PowerCore 20100mAh is essentially a larger, more powerful version of the PowerCore 10000. It is a bit more expensive and is bulkier, but will last much longer than its little sibling. It comes in great colors and can hold a charge for weeks. $50 at Amazon

The most important thing when choosing an external battery pack for the Quest or Oculus Quest 2 is that it must support 5V 2.4amp charging. There are many batteries on the market that have those stats, but there are many other things to consider, such as size and how long they will hold a charge.

Any of these power banks will let you stay in VR longer. Depending on your needs, some banks may be more suitable than others. We recommend the Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery as the best battery pack for the Quest 2. It adds a comfortable strap to your Oculus Quest 2 and comes with a carrying case.

If you have an original Oculus Quest 2 or prefer to grab a more traditional battery pack, you can grab the Anker PowerCore 10000. It keeps charging simple, provides more than enough power to add several hours to your session, and recharges quickly.