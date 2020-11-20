Best Microsoft Surface Duo Case 2020

Best

Microsoft Surface Duo Case

Android Central

2020

Now that you’ve received your new dual-screened phone, you’ll likely want to find the best Microsoft Surface Duo case. There are a slew of great Surface Duo accessories already available, but the case options are pretty slim for the time being. Since this is a new device, we are expecting more of a selection as time marches on. But for now, these are the best Surface Duo cases you can get today.



Staff Pick

With a phone that has a 360-degree hinge, you need to ensure that you find the right case to accommodate that hinge. Microsoft has released its own case for the Surface Duo, called the Surface Duo Bumper. This wraps around all of the edges of your new phone, providing full access to the charging port along with not interfering with that amazing hinge. $40 at Microsoft

$40 at Best Buy Productivity is the name of the game with the Surface Duo, but you don’t want to end up with a shattered device. Otterbox has been making smartphone cases for a long time, although the company changed its design language here to match the uniqueness offered by the Surface Duo. The Otterbox Theorem case has an adaptable design that stays attached to your phone via the adhesive pad on the inside. There’s even a built-in Surface Pen holder so that you don’t have to find somewhere else to put your stylus. Some would prefer to use a basic sleeve with the Surface Duo, and the HAPPIER STUDIO True Leather Case fits the bill. One of the best things about a leather case is that it will develop a unique patina overtime, making it truly a case for you. The only downside is that you’ll have to leave your Surface Duo Bumper behind, as this case won’t fit both the phone and the bumper. $79 at Amazon Considering how large the Surface Duo is, chances are you might not even be able to put this bad boy in your pocket. That’s where the Kensington Belt Holster comes in. It has a rugged polycarbonate material and a “drop-in” design to quickly get your Surface Duo in and out. With this option, you’ll likely want to make sure your Microsoft Bumper is installed, as there’s nothing else to keep the Duo protected from accidental scratches. $35 at Amazon

$35 at Microsoft While the Surface Duo sports an elegant and sleek design, you really won’t want to end up with scratches. But a case can add too much bulk, and that’s where the MightySkins Decal Cover comes in. This is a vinyl decal wrap, and covers both back pieces of glass, along with the bezels around the two displays. $15 at Amazon Otterbox seems to fancy the Surface Duo and has a few different case options available. The OCITY Series is the latest from Otterbox, and acts a durable, yet premium, sleeve for your Surface Duo. Not only does this case work with the Surface Duo Bumper, but it also features a magnetic closure to keep your Surface Duo from falling out. $70 at Amazon

$50 at Microsoft

The best Surface Duo cases protect everything

Since the Microsoft Surface Duo is not your traditional smartphone, you won’t find many “traditional” cases for it. Microsoft understood the need for some type of protection, and that’s why the Surface Duo Bumper is our favorite case. It protects the the edges of the Surface Duo while also aiming to keep scratches off of the outer casing, even when placed on a table or desk.

If you want to step things up a bit, and add even more protection to the Surface Duo, what better way than to get a case from Otterbox. The Otterbox Theorem is a wonderful option that even has a built-in slot for your Surface Pen, along with a credit card or ID. The case folds out, making it easy to prop up your Surface Duo, and then folds back up when it’s time to get going.