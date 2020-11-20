Barnhart’s burning questions for Week 9

Tony Barnhart | SEC Network

Fingers crossed.

A week ago we watched in frustration as four out of seven SEC games had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 virus. Commissioner Greg Sankey said he was “shaken but not deterred” about his goal, which is to get all 70 SEC regular-season games played, plus the conference championship game, by the close of business on Dec. 19.

If the virus will behave, the math says it can be done.

But there is little margin for error.

If things remain as they are (again, fingers crossed), we’ll have only one game postponed this week – Ole Miss at Texas A,amp;M. If the other six games are played as scheduled, that means the SEC will have completed 49 of 70 games. That leaves four Saturdays – Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12, and Dec. 19 – to get the rest of the games played.

Virus willing, the Rivalry Week games for Nov. 28 are set. After that, the conference office may step in and move games around in order to get the most possible games played.

So stay tuned, my friends. Remember that there was a point in the summer when it looked like no college football would be played. Now we can actually see the finish line. Let’s all get there safely.

Here are our Five Burning Questions for Nov. 21:

With his six touchdown passes last week against Arkansas, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is most certainly in the Heisman Trophy race. But can he win it?

Absolutely. Trask has now thrown 28 touchdown passes in six games, more than any other quarterback in SEC history in such a stretch. He has thrown four or more touchdown passes in six consecutive games. That’s also an SEC first. And remember that Trask put up those numbers last week without his No. 1 weapon, tight end/wide receiver Kyle Pitts.

Vanderbilt (0-6) is 12th in the SEC in scoring defense (35.8 ppg). The last time the Commodores faced an offense this explosive, Ole Miss hung 54 points on them.

Here’s the prediction. If Trask stays on his current pace and Alabama’s Mac Jones (78.5 percent passing, 366 yards per game) can stay on his, the two could be playing for a Heisman Trophy if they meet in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19.

After sitting out last week’s game with Florida, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman returns for Saturday’s home game with LSU. LSU didn’t play last week as its game with Alabama was postponed.

Who has the edge?

Unless LSU quarterback Myles Brennan makes an unlikely return from his abdominal injury, you have to go with the veteran quarterback (Arkansas’s Feleipe Franks) playing at home. Remember that last week, Arkansas was able to score 35 points at Florida. LSU freshman TJ Finley, who struggled in his second start against Auburn on Oct. 31, may also struggle against an Arkansas defense that leads the SEC in turnover margin (plus 8).

Will Georgia finally play USC transfer JT Daniels against Mississippi State?

Daniels, who was the starting quarterback at USC as a freshman in 2018, transferred to Georgia with much fanfare. But for most of this season he has been rehabbing his injured knee (hurt early in 2019) and becoming comfortable with the Georgia offense.

With starting quarterback Stetson Bennett IV still recovering from an AC joint sprain suffered against Florida, Daniels has been taking first team reps this week. And there have been media reports that he will get the start against Mississippi State.

Stay tuned. With Georgia’s struggles on offense (ninth in the SEC in total offense), this is the guy that Bulldogs fans have been waiting to see.

What will be South Carolina’s mindset as the Gamecocks host Missouri?

It’s been a tough week for the Gamecocks. Head coach Will Muschamp was let go on Sunday after 4 ½ seasons. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo took over as interim head coach.

By mid-week, four South Carolina players, including starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, had opted out of the rest of the season.

Missouri didn’t play last week as its game with Georgia was postponed.

Stat watch: Missouri’s Larry Rountree III needs only 19 yards rushing to become the school’s all-time leading rusher as a running back. Missouri’s career rushing leader is quarterback Brad Smith (4,289 yards).

After four straight losses, Tennessee needs for something good to happen. Is it likely to happen at Auburn?

On Oct. 3, Tennessee handled Missouri 35-12 for its eighth straight win dating back to last season. It felt like the Volunteers were turning a corner.

In the next game, Tennessee led No. 3 Georgia 21-17 at halftime in Athens. But Georgia dominated the second half on the way to a 44-21 win.

Since then it has been a bad stretch of road for the Volunteers. Last week, Tennessee led Arkansas 13-0 at halftime and lost 24-13.

Ouch!

This is not a good time to play Auburn because the Tigers are starting to figure out some things on defense, holding LSU to only 11 points in their last outing.

Auburn has also found another star in freshman running back Tank Bigsby, who is averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Before we go, a couple of interesting stats about the Kentucky-Alabama game in Tuscaloosa:

With its 41-0 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 31, Alabama has now beaten 95 consecutive unranked teams with Nick Saban as head coach.

Alabama has also won 29 straight games against SEC East opponents. That number includes a record of 5-0 in SEC Championship games.