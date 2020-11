Mac Mini Teardown Provides Real-World Look at M1 Chip on Smaller Logic Board

A teardown of the new Mac mini has surfaced on the forum eGPU.io (via Reddit), providing us with a real-world look at Apple’s new M1 chip, which is soldered onto a much smaller logic board than the one found in the 2018 model of the computer. The M1 is the silver chip labeled with APL1102, housing the 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, I/O controllers, and more all in one. The…