Apple Releases Revised Version of macOS 11.0.1 Big Sur

Apple today released a revised version of macOS 11.0.1 Big Sur, which appears to be available for some Mac users who had not previously installed the macOS 11.0.1 update.



It’s not clear why Apple has released a new version of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1, but 11.0.1 is the launch version of Big Sur on all Macs except for M1 Macs. Those who have already updated to ‌macOS Big Sur‌ will not see this update, but those who are coming from Catalina or an earlier version of macOS will get the new release.

Today’s update comes a little over a week after Apple first released macOS 11.0.1 Big Sur. The new version has a build number of 20B50, while the prior version had a build number of 20B29.

The new software can be downloaded by opening up System Preferences and choosing the Software Update option.

‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌ is a major update that brings a redesigned look to the Mac with Control Center, new widget options. Safari is faster and more battery efficient and there are new privacy protections and a translate option, plus it supports 4K YouTube playback.

Apple has also added updates and new options for Messages, Photos, and Maps, with a list of the major changes available in our features guide and a complete rundown of all the changes available in our roundup.