Apple Music awards highlights Lil Baby, Taylor Swift and more

At Apple’s second annual Apple Music Awards, Lil Baby took home top honours.
The rap superstar won the ‘Artist of the Year’ title. When asked about his thoughts on the award, the singer said, “This year has changed me a lot. Now that I’m an artist, I feel like my voice can get heard through my music and I needed to say something. And my fans listened. So thank you to my fans and thank you to Apple Music for giving me a special way to connect to my fans.”
Megan Thee Stallions won the ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year,’ which isn’t surprising given she had two number one singles in 2020 and over 300 million plays on Apple Music.
Further, Taylor Swift won the ‘Songwriter of the Year’ award for her latest album, Folklore.
Roddy Rich’s single ‘The Box’ took home the ‘Song of the Year’ award with 460 million streams on Apple Music.
The young artist also won the Album of the Year award for his hit album ‘Please Excuse me for Being Antisocial.’
You can find a full list of award winners, here.
Source: Apple