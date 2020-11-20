Apple announces Barbara Whye as its new head of inclusion and diversity starting in early 2021; Whye will arrive from a similar role at Intel (Michal Lev-Ram/Fortune)

Michal Lev-Ram / Fortune:
Apple announces Barbara Whye as its new head of inclusion and diversity starting in early 2021; Whye will arrive from a similar role at Intel — Apple has announced a new vice president of inclusion and diversity. Barbara Whye, who has made a name for herself as Intel’s head of D,amp;I, will join the iPhone-maker in early 2021.
