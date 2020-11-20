Anushka Sharma reveals why she didn’t crop her dad from her latest picture



Anushka Sharma is widely loved across our country. Not only does she impress with her acting skills whenever she faces the camera, but she also has a very pleasant personality as well. The actress is currently pregnant with her first child and her fans are closely following every move of hers and they too are super excited about baby Virushka being on the way. Virat Kohli has even been granted a paternity leave to be by Anushka’s side in January when she is expected to deliver.

Today, the pretty lady took to Instagram to share a flawless picture of hers with her father's shadow in the background. She captioned the post as, "When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because – daughter !"





Soon the post was flooded with likes and comments from her industry pals.