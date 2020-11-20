Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week kicks off with up to 60% off Fire TV, Ring & Kindle

We are officially one week away from Black Friday, but in 2020, that doesn’t really mean anything. We’ve had retailers running Black Friday deals since mid-October, and now Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday Deals Week today. The first wave of deals includes a bunch of gear that you’ll want to check out, including discounts on a wide variety of Ring products, Fire TV hardware, and Amazon’s great Kindle eReader, with more offers appearing daily as we approach the end of the week.

Here are the best deals that are available right now, and be sure to stay tuned for more as they are made available!

Black Friday Deals Week Fire TV Sales