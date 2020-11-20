AFL news, Geelong Cats re-sign Tom Hawkins on two-year deal

Star forward Tom Hawkins has re-signed with Geelong on a new two-year deal that will see him extend his stay in the navy and white hoops to 16 years.

It’s a huge re-signing for the Cats who will hold on to Hawkins after a stellar year in which he attracted interest across the league after leading the AFL in both goals and goal assists in 2020.

“Tom’s form line is ascending, and we believe he will continue to improve as a player,” Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

“Tom is a team-first player, who looks to bring his teammates into the game and create opportunities for others as well as himself. He is a leader both on and off the field and cares deeply about his teammates and all at the club.

Geelong’s Tom Hawkins celebrates during his six-goal haul against Port Adelaide last month. (Getty)

Tom’s play over recent seasons has been elite and we are excited that Tom, with his family’s long history at the club, has again agreed to a new deal.”

The 2007 club debutant, has booted 603 goals, third most in club history, in his 277 games. This year he was awarded his first Coleman medal and third All Australian selection.

Hawkins father, Jack, played 182 games with Geelong. His grandfather Fred Le Deux played 18 matches, while his uncles Michael (2 games) and Robb (3 games) also wore the famous Geelong jumper.