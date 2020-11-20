AFL news, Eddie McGuire laughs off former Pies director’s call for new leadership

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has rubbished suggestions from a former club director that he “needs to step down” after 22 years in the role.

Leading lawyer David Galbally, AM QC, who served on the Magpies board from 1974 until 1983, told the Herald Sun that McGuire and the club’s administration “has lost the plot”.

He also insisted that despite McGuire having been “a tremendous asset” to the club, it was time he made way for a new president.

Responding to Galbally’s comments on Friday, an unperturbed McGuire shrugged off the call for his head.

“It’s a big story – the Herald Sun, I got past the Harvey Norman ad on the back page to get into it,” he joked on Triple M’s Hot Breakfast.

“They’ve got the photo of me being passionate at the cheer squad (with the headline) ‘time to go’.

“There’s not much on today, (author of the story) Mick Warner has obviously got the teledex out rung around and found David Galbally. David’s had his say, good luck to him.”

Galbally also suggested Collingwood’s controversial trade period was the latest hiccup in a growing string of missteps, which new leadership could flush out.

“They really need a new administration at Collingwood. Full stop,” Galbally said.

“Eddie needs to step down. He can’t stay there forever. He’s not there for life. And it’s not healthy for the club to have the same person serve in that role for as long as he has.

“The presidency of the Collingwood Football Club carries with it enormous imprimatur, right across the community – and it’s very hard to let go and give it away. But it’s time. The club has got to look to the future. It needs new ideas and a fresh approach.”