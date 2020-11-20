Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Instagram

Seemingly moving on after the split, the Queen + Adam Lambert frontman is photographed locking lips with a mystery man while having fun on the beach in Tulum, Mexico.

Adam Lambert might have found himself another special someone. The season 8 runner-up of “American Idol“, who was believed to be single after breaking up with Javi Costa Polo, has been caught on camera enjoying a PDA-filled beach date with a mystery guy.

One of the photos, which were obtained by Daily Mail, displayed the 38-year-old singer locking lips with the seemingly new man in his life as the twosome had fun at a beach in Tulum, Mexico. The duo were seen comfortable with each other during the Tuesday, November 17 outing. They were seen wrapping arms around each other.

The Queen + Adam Lambert frontman put his tattoos and green nail polish on display by going shirtless for the beach outing. He only wore a pair of animal print board shorts. His unnamed companion, on the other hand, sported a blue bathers, and had a crucifix earring adorning his left earlobe.

The intimate photos emerged a year after Adam parted ways with Javi, who returned to his native Spain. Announcing their breakup was the model via Instagram Live. “You know, Adam and I, no longer together, which breaks my heart. Because I love Adam the most. He’s the most amazing person I’ve met in my entire life,” he revealed in November 2019.

“I will always have him and he will always have me. Sadly, I’m not a citizen of the United States. So we both decided that the best thing for me in order to keep growing and learning,” he continued. “I need to be in a country that gives me to right to be that.”





Adam and Javi, who met on Instagram, first went public with their romance in February 2019 by sharing a sweet post on the photo-sharing platform. Around four months later, the “New Eyes” hitmaker gushed over their relationship in an interview with Britain’s The Sun newspaper.

“When you’re single I think that’s a motivating force to go out, because you think, ‘Maybe I’ll meet somebody’,” he told the publication in June that same year. “But now it’s like I feel content. I don’t need to go and chase anything.”