Abolitionist Is Earliest Black Londoner Honored With Blue Plaque

LONDON — An 18th-century antislavery campaigner and author, Ottobah Cugoano, has become the earliest Black figure to be honored with one of London’s iconic blue plaques, the heritage organization that manages the program said on Friday.

The plaques, dotted on buildings around the city for the past 154 years, offer tiny tributes to the men and women who have made the British capital what it is. But more often than not, they have been dominated by the tales of white men.

In recent years, English Heritage, which manages what is now a nationwide program to celebrate notable figures and the places they lived and worked, has been trying to change that.

Mr. Cugoano, considered a hero of the antislavery movement in Britain, was enslaved as a teenager and later became a prominent campaigner and writer, denouncing the evils of slavery and making arguments against the slave trade that were considered radical for the .