60 Minutes, recognised with honours

A major 60 Minutes investigation into alleged branch stacking and Nine News’ coverage of the George Floyd protests in the US have both been recognised with honours at the prestigious Walkley Awards for Excellence in Journalism.
Nine newspapers The Sydney Morning Herald, The AFR and The Age were also recognised at the awards.
The award for Outstanding Contribution to Journalism went to Ross Gittins for his coverage of economics for the SMH and The Age spanning a 40-year career.
Tony Wright took the award for Commentary, Analysis and Opinion for his work in The Age and Nick Moir’s stunning coverage of the NSW bushfires for SMH won the Walkley for Feature/Photographic essay for Firestorm.
Mark Willacy and the ABC Investigations-Four Corners Team won the Gold Walkley for their investigation Killing Field.