Your Friday Briefing

Japan on high alert for virus surge

Japan recorded more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases on both Wednesday and Thursday, its highest levels to date, as the country steels itself for a third wave. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga put the country on “maximum alert” and urged vigilant mask wearing, particularly while dining out.

Tokyo also broke its record for case numbers on Wednesday and again on Thursday, with more than 500 infections per day.

While Japan’s total numbers are low compared with those in many other countries, infections are spiking rapidly. A panel of experts working for the Tokyo government said the current surge was the most alarming yet because, unlike prior waves, which mostly affected young people, the current one has also hit middle-aged and older people.

