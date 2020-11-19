William Watson: Forget cases, focus on hospitalizations

Article content continued

The federal government’s COVID-19 website does show hospitalization data, though with a lag. (Maybe a tiny part of our new mega-deficit could go to reducing the lag.) In the first wave, hospitalizations peaked at 2,628 (on May 13). On Nov. 3, they were under half that: 1,114. Intensive care unit cases actually peaked a month earlier, on April 9, at 544, and stayed above 500 until the end of April. On Nov. 3, they were at 235. Same pattern for patients on ventilation: peaking April 9 at 439, but falling to 113 by Nov. 3. The chart on the right shows the April-November evolution.

And cases? The federal website tracks, among other things, the number of active cases, which are different from new cases. As of Nov. 3, we were at 31,845 active cases, almost as high as that number got in the spring, namely 35,001, which was reached on May 30. So hospitalizations, ICU treatment and ventilation were all down by more than half, though active cases were not much different than in the spring.

In the last two weeks, it’s true, active cases are up sharply — to 50,878 on Nov. 16 — which is obviously worrisome but, again, the number to watch is hospitalization. The peaks we saw in the spring, which did not overwhelm our health-care system then, should be more bearable now. In 2019, according to the OECD, our governments spent $176 billion on health care, a gigantic number. The system has had nine months to prepare for a second wave. What we really need to watch is how current hospital use compares to hospital capacity.