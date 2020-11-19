Will Smith, Janet Hubert Make Amends On Fresh Prince Reunion

Will Smith and his former The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Janet Hubert are saying “smell you later” to decades of tension.

The popular 1990s sitcom’s reunion special debuted on HBO Max on Wednesday, Nov. 18. A key highlight was Smith and Hubert clearing the air in front of fellow alums Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro.

“We never really together publicly talk about Janet and what happened,” Smith told the other cast members. “And for me, it felt like I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of Fresh Prince without finding a way to celebrate Janet. So she agreed to sit down and have a conversation with me. And Janet and I saw one another for the first time in 27 years yesterday.”

Smith, 52, and Hubert, 64, enjoyed a lengthy hug, with the Ali actor acknowledging, “It’s been a real long time.”

Hubert played Aunt Viv for the first three seasons but departed in 1993. Reid took over the role for the three remaining seasons until the show’s finale in 1996.