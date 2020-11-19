Will Smith And Janet Hubert From Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Resolve Feud

This part of the reunion was a moment most pleasing to me.
Yestarday, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion was released on HBO Max to celebrate 30 years of the iconic series.
One of the highlights of the reunion was when Will Smith spoke face-to-face with Janet Hubert for the first time in 27 years to discuss their issues and why she left the show.
Janet clarified that when she was pregnant during the third season, she had a bad home life and was in an abusive marriage that no one knew about.
Will admitted, “During that time of her pregnancy, I wasn’t sensitive. I wasn’t perceptive.”
Janet then explained how in the third season they offered her a “bad deal” where she would get two months and two weeks of work without being allowed to work anywhere else, so she declined the offer.
She clarified, “I did not accept their offer. I was never fired. So the misconception was always put out there.”
“When I left the show, I had this new baby and no one. Family disowned me. Hollywood disowned me.” Janet added, “My family said, ‘You’ve ruined our name.'”
Janet explained how she stopped talking to everyone on the set because she didn’t know who to trust and she had been told it was Will who had banished her.
She added how Smith also contributed to negatively changing her narrative. “But you know those words, calling a Black woman difficult in Hollywood, is the kiss of death.”
In the end, they both tearfully apologized for all the harsh things they’ve said about the other over the last three decades.
To see more heartwarming and tearjerking moments, watch the full reunion special on HBO Max.
