Who plays on ‘Thursday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11

It doesn’t get much better than Russell Wilson and the Seahawks against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Week 11’s “Thursday Night Football.”

This is what prime-time games were made for, a matchup of two superstar quarterbacks on 6-3 teams competing for the same NFC West divisional title. Seattle’s CenturyLink Field won’t have its 12th Man to help the cause, but Arizona will still be traveling to a stadium that doesn’t often see the road team come away a winner.

Wilson has struggled recently, but he’s primed to bounce back at any omment. The Cardinals will be riding a high into Thursday’s game thanks to DeAndre Hopkins’ game-winning touchdown grab against the Bills in Week 10.

Below is more about the Week 11 “Thursday Night Football” matchup and how to watch it.

Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight?

Matchup : Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

: Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Location: CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington

Thursday Night Football continues to be simulcast on Fox and the NFL Network after NFL Network had exclusive TV rights to the games prior to Week 5. No matter which channel you choose, you’ll be listening to Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color).

This will be the second time a national audience gets to watch this matchup in 2020, after the Cardinals won 37-34 on Sunday night in Week 6. That game only ended up in prime time due to COVID-19 schedule shuffling, but Week 11’s game was supposed to be in this slot all along.

Murray’s had a good recent run in prime time, beating Dallas and Seattle in short succession earlier this season. Wilson won another big-name QB showdown in Week 2 at night when he beat Cam Newton and the Patriots.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Thursday, Nov. 12

: Thursday, Nov. 12 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, though the TV viewing options (more on those below) have expanded beginning with Week 5.

This game will be a 5:20 p.m. local time kickoff in Seattle, while Arizona fans watching from Phoenix will see the game start at 6:20 p.m. local time. Those on the East Coast staying up to watch such a high-profile QB showdown will have their body clocks set to a usual week of TNF.

What channel is “Thursday Night Football on tonight?

Beginning in Week 5, all “Thursday Night Football” games will broadcast live on cable network Fox in addition to NFL Network. That simulcast setup will be in place through Week 16.

Week 5 is also the beginning of Thursday night broadcasts on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon will likely use this platform as a runway to setup a big bid in the next set of TV rights negotiations.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019).

NFL live streams for Thursday night game

With the addition of Fox and Amazon Prime to this week’s broadcast, the streaming options have expanded. Fox Sports Go is now a possibility for cable subscribers, in addition to Amazon Prime and the rest of your possible streaming services outlined here.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.

NFL Week 11 schedule

If you just tune into the prime-time games this week, you’ll shape up to have a good NFL watching experience. After Murray and Wilson face off, it’s Patrick Mahomes looking to avenge a loss to Derek Carr on Sunday night and Tom Brady against Jared Goff on Monday night.

Tuning into the NFL on Sunday afternoon won’t leave you totally deprived, though. Lamar Jackson will try to beat the Titans after Tennessee knocked the Ravens out of the postseason last year, and Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers will matchup in a battle of veteran QBs.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Seahawks at Cardinals 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network

Sunday, Nov. 22

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bengals at WFT 1 p.m. CBS Falcons at Saints 1 p.m. Fox Steelers at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS Patriots at Texans 1 p.m. CBS Eagles at Browns 1 p.m. Fox Lions at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox Titans at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS Jets at Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS Dolphins at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS Cowboys at Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox Packers at Colts 4:25 p.m. Fox Chiefs at Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC

