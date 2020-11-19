whatsapp disappearing messages: How to use the new WhatsApp disappearing messages feature on Android smartphones, iPhone, JioPhone and web

After a long wait, Facebook finally rolled out disappearing messages feature for Android, iOS, web and desktop platforms. The feature automatically deletes any given message after seven days of sending it. Disappearing messages feature will be available for individual chats and group chats and is now available for all WhatsApp users on all platforms.

In one-on-one chats, either person can choose to enable or disable disappearing messages. In group chats, admins will have control.







How to enable and disable disappearing messages in Android, iOS and web





1. Open WhatsApp and head to any chat window



2. Tap on contact’s name



3. Then, tap on disappearing messages option



4. Tap Continue, if prompted



5. Now, select On to turn on disappearing messages for that particular chat.



6. Head back to the chat window and you will find a new disappearing messages logo on the profile picture.



Watch video:

00:49

To turn off disappearing messages, head back to that chat window, tap on contact’s name and select Off under the disappearing messages option.

How to enable and disable disappearing messages on KaiOS (JioPhone)

1. Open any WhatsApp chat



2. Press Options -> View Contact -> OK.



3. Choose disappearing Messages and head to Edit option



4. If prompted, press Next



5. Select On and press the Ok button

