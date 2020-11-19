What channel is Seahawks vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for ‘Thursday Night Football’ game in Week 11

The Seahawks and Russell Wilson host the Cardinals and Kyler Murray on “Thursday Night Football” in a crucial NFC West matchup.

Arizona and Seattle both sit at 6-3 atop the division, as do the Rams, with the Cardinals holding the tiebreaker thanks to divisional record. These teams already played an exciting contest in Week 6, with Murray and the Cards coming out on top 37-34. Expect plenty of points again while two of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks try to take control in the division.

Beyond quarterback play, health could be a major factor. The Seahawks have been dealing with running back injuries of late, including to star Chris Carson, and Tyler Lockett is also hurting. Arizona benefited a week ago against Buffalo in its miraculous last-second win when Kenyan Drake came back from injury. And don’t forget about the excitement of DK Metcalf and DeAndre Hopkins.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday night’s game in Seattle, plus a look at the complete Week 11 NFL schedule.

What channel is Seahawks vs. Cardinals on today?

Game : Cardinals at Seahawks

: Cardinals at Seahawks Date : Thursday, Nov. 19

: Thursday, Nov. 19 TV channel : Fox | NFL Network

Live stream: DAZN (in Canada)

After NFL Network was the exclusive TV home of “Thursday Night Football” through four weeks, you’re now able to find TNF games on both NFL Network and on Fox, a simulcast that began in Week 5.

You can also now watch “Thursday Night Football” streaming on Amazon Prime, as well, which comes at no additional charge to Prime members.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019). As a network channel, Fox is even more readily accessible across the U.S.

What time is the Seahawks vs. Cardinals game?

Date : Thursday, Nov. 19

: Thursday, Nov. 19 Kickoff time : 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of the broadcast to Fox in Week 5.

When these teams matched up in Week 6, it was supposed to be a 4:05 p.m. ET regional broadcast. Instead, it was moved to Sunday Night Football because of COVID-19 rescheduling that happened elsewhere. That means a second prime-time showdown between these teams with Wilson and co. trying to avenge their earlier loss.

This will be a 5:20 p.m. local start in Seattle, with Arizona fans in Phoenix looking at a 6:20 p.m. local start.

NFL live stream for Seahawks vs. Cardinals

With “Thursday Night Football” now being televised by Fox and streamed by Amazon Prime Video, viewers have increased streaming options throughout the remainder of the NFL season. Starting in Week 5, games are available for streaming on Fox Sports Go, as well as a number of already usable streaming choices listed below.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.

NFL Week 11 schedule

It’s a fun slate of prime-time games all week long after the Seahawks and Cardinals get it started. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to avenge an early-season loss to the Raiders on Sunday night, and then Tom Brady will host the high-flying Rams passing attack on Monday night.

There’s also been maybe the best game of Sunday flexed into the 4:25 p.m. ET window. That’s Packers at Colts, with two veteran quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Philip Rivers looking to lead their teams toward the playoffs in 2020.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Seahawks at Cardinals 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 22

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bengals at WFT 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Falcons at Saints 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Steelers at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Patriots at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Eagles at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Titans at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Dolphins at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Packers at Colts 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chiefs at Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 23