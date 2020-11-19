West Fraser Timber Co to buy Norbord in deal valued at $4 billion

Article content

Canadian wood products maker West Fraser Timber Co said on Thursday it would buy smaller rival Norbord Inc in an about $4 billion all-stock deal, strengthening its presence in North America and Europe.

Shareholders of Norbord, the world’s largest producer of oriented-strand board (OSB), will receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each share held, or $49.35 per share based on West Fraser’s closing price on Nov. 18.

The offer represents a premium of 13.6 per cent to Norbord stock’s Wednesday close, and West Fraser shareholders will own about 56 per cent of the combined company on closing.

The deal comes when lumber manufacturers are recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to shut their facilities and as demand for new homes and renovations boosts demand.

Oriented-strand boards are used for flooring, wall and roof sheathing, and Norbord has a presence in the United Kingdom and Western Europe.

West Fraser said the deal adds a strong cash flow generating business and it intends to retain all Norbord mills in North America and Europe.

The company will maintain a significant office presence in Vancouver, Toronto, Quesnel and Memphis, as well as in Norbord’s existing European locations.

