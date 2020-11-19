West Fraser makes $4-billion bid for Norbord to create global forestry giant

Article content continued

The West Fraser acquisition would also add United Kingdom, where Norbord manufactures plywood, particleboard and furniture. Ferris said he would look to Norbord to help identify opportunities in that market.

Norbord chief executive Peter Wijnbergen described Europe as a growing market because efforts to decarbonize the economy are accelerating. He said the company would ramp up its efforts to market wood products as the best building product under those circumstances.

“The reality is housing, building with wood is increasingly being recognized as one of the best things we can do to sequester more carbon,” said Wijnbergen, who added that domestically produced wood products are viewed more favourably than imports.

While Ferris deflected a question about potential synergies between the two companies that may result from economies of scale, he did say that the larger company should have better and cheaper access to capital.

That may be important for an industry that has seen significant volatility in recent years. In the last decade, invasive beetle species decimated British Columbia timber, leaving many forests with huge swaths of dead trees. As a result, many companies harvested the wood before it rotted.

In the past year, however, with the amount of wood that can be sustainably harvested declining for the foreseeable future, there have been a wave of temporary and permanent mill closures throughout B.C., and many companies have invested profits in U.S. operations or in purchases of European companies.