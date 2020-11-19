West Coast Eagles delist Lewis Jetta

Lewis Jetta has been delisted by the West Coast Eagles with the club deciding not to offer a new contract to the 31-year-old.

Jetta, who is known for his slick, quick and electric playing style, has won two AFL premierships in his career, with the first in 2012 while playing with the Sydney Swans, and with the Eagles in 2018.

The former 14th pick in the 2009 AFL Draft was traded to West Coast from Sydney in 2015 and welcomed the opportunity to be closer to family in WA. He played a total of 75 games with the club, scoring 17 goals.

In recent seasons Jetta has played fewer AFL games for the Eagles, and made just six appearances in 2020.

The emergence of younger defenders like Liam Duggan, Tom Cole and Jackson Nelson at West Coast made it difficult for Jetta to keep his spot in the AFL side, though he was able to play his 200th game in round four this year.

“It is always a very difficult time of the year that has been made more complex this year due to the uncertainties around AFL list sizes etc. Unfortunately we are not in a position to offer Lewis an opportunity beyond this year,” Eagles general manager of football Craig Vozzo said in a statement.

“Lewis has been a highly valued member of our playing group for the last six years and will always be fondly remembered as a Chris Mainwaring medallist and a premiership player.

“We thank Lewis for his contribution to the club and wish him and his young family every success as he moves into the next phase of his life. His vibrant smile and personality will be missed around the place.”