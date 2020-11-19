Watt: Disappointing season ‘never, ever be acceptable’

The Houston Texans are arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, as the 2-7 team looks more likely to grab a Top 10 pick in next year’s draft than make the playoffs. J.J. Watt has not been shy about expressing his frustration and made it clear that nobody in the Houston organization should be satisfied with their current situation.

“I stress that this situation, this feeling, where we are, can never, ever be acceptable in any fashion,” Watt said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I personally don’t think you should ever show up to work happy and excited and joyous when you’re 2-7. I don’t think this should be acceptable for players, for coaches, for fans, for anybody, front office. The message that I stress is find a way to put more work in. The only way to get better at football is to practice football.”

It’s hard to dispute anything Watt said, as the Texans were expected to compete with the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title this season. Instead, they have only been able to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars (twice) and most recently looked lifeless in a 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

If the Texans fail to turn their season around and finish the year as one of the league’s worst teams, could Watt want out of Houston? Before the trade deadline, there were rumors that the pass rusher would be open to joining a contender but that did not end up happening. Still, if the Texans are looking to the future, they may consider trading away the greatest player in their franchise’s relatively short history.