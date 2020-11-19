Warriors’ plan for 50% fan capacity rejected by city

Last week, the Golden State Warriors submitted a plan to officials to fill Chase Center to 50% capacity for home games during the 2020-21 NBA season despite concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

That request was rejected at the rim.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the San Francisco Department of Public Health has denied the club’s request for now.

“In the present circumstances, bringing thousands of individuals (and households) together — many of whom would travel and return from other counties — creates too much risk of widespread transmission in transit and while visiting San Francisco,” the department wrote in a letter sent to the Warriors.

Spokesman for the Mayor’s office Jeff Cretan told the Chronicle:

“The Department of Public Health has met with the Warriors and had a good conversation about how to safely bring events back to Chase Center in the future. We know the Warriors and events at Chase Center are an important part of San Francisco’s economy and our City, and we will continue to work collaboratively with them as we move through the challenging times ahead.”

Spiking coronavirus cases throughout the United States have led to some college football programs and NFL teams scaling back previous proposals for spectator attendance. Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently said he intends to increase attendance for home games through the holiday season.

The Warriors received more bad news on Thursday, as star shooting guard Klay Thompson was lost for the upcoming campaign due to an Achilles tear.