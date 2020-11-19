Warriors’ Klay Thompson out for season with Achilles tear

The new injury suffered by Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson is as bad as originally feared.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Thursday afternoon that the 30-year-old will miss the entire 2020-21 season due to an Achilles tear. Thompson hasn’t taken the court for a game since he went down to a torn ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals that Golden State lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Stories emerged Wednesday evening ahead of the NBA Draft that Thompson had endured a new “significant” leg injury. The Warriors selected big man James Wiseman with the second-overall pick.

Despite the torn ACL, Thompson and the Warriors put pen to paper on a five-year max offer worth $190 million, according to ESPN, following the 2019 Finals. The hope for Golden State was that having both Thompson and fellow guard Stephen Curry healthy and in the lineup could help the club truly begin an era that involved moving on from Kevin Durant, who joined the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019.

While Thompson remains signed through the spring of 2024, one can only guess what type of player he’ll be the next time he’s cleared to face an NBA defense.