Warriors fear Thompson suffered ‘significant’ Achilles injury

Klay Thompson missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, but the sharpshooter was set to return this season to help the Warriors re-establish themselves as contenders in the loaded Western Conference. However, that timeline may be facing some serious setbacks, as Golden State reportedly believes that Thompson suffered a “significant Achilles injury” during a workout.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes tweeted that Thompson is set to get an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury and if it’s determined to be a tear or something else of that significance, it could force him to miss extended time.

This would obviously be a devastating blow to the Warriors, as Thompson is the Goose to Steph Curry’s Maverick, helping the Warriors form one of the most formidable backcourts in NBA history while winning three championships in five seasons. With Thompson missing all of last season and Curry missing most of it, the Warriors were among the worst teams in the league, earning them the no. 2 pick in Wednesday night’s draft.

Even with Curry fully set to return, the Warriors’ offense looks a lot less potent without Thompson. Draymond Green looks like he’s a player on the decline, shooting less than 40% from the field while averaging a triple-single, and Andrew Wiggins is not someone who has shown the ability to be a consistent scoring threat on a contending team.

If Thompson is out for most or all of this upcoming season, it could mean that the Warriors may need to push their comeback another year or hope that rookie James Wiseman is ready to immediately play at a high level.