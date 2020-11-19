Volaris Group, Through Its Assetworks Risk Management Business, Has Acquired the Assets of Go Solutions Group, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VolarisGroupInc., through AssetWorks Risk Management Inc., has acquired the assets of Go Solutions Group, Inc., a custom software and solutions provider headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. Go Solutions’ award-winning special education and related service documentation software, GoClaim™, is designed to simplify the Medicaid reimbursement process for K-12 school districts, delivering special education staff utilization data to help districts make faster, better-informed decisions. Go Solutions will continue to operate under the Go Solutions brand. The entire knowledgeable team at Go Solutions has joined AssetWorks.

“AssetWorks Risk Management has always been focused on software solutions and services that improve risk and claims management with greater efficiency, knowledge and accuracy,” said Michael Borello, Volaris Group Leader, AssetWorks. “Go Solutions’ technology expands our offering to K-12 school districts. The GoClaim software provides exciting new opportunities for tracking and compliance to our K-12 school district customers. We’re pleased this acquisition can help us achieve that through Go Solutions’ skilled team and technology.”

Since 1994, Go Solutions has worked with school districts across the United States to streamline special education student data and expand their Medicaid billing efforts. Its national expertise has provided customers with customized solutions for special education service tracking, software integration, Medicaid consultation and reimbursement services. The unique mixture of Go Solutions’ talented staff, award-winning software, and impeccable record of compliance made it a stand-out choice for this AssetWorks acquisition.

“We’re looking forward to combining the knowledge of the Go Solutions team with our expertise in the K-12 school district market to help Go Solutions reach new heights,” said Christian Gutierrez, Business Unit General Manager, AssetWorks Risk Management Inc. “We currently work with a large number of K-12 schools districts across the country and recognize they have unique needs. It is a very exciting time for us, for our existing solutions, for Go Solutions, and for our customers.”

