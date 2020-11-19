VIQ Solutions Files Amended Q2 2020 Interim Financial Statements and YE 2019, Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 MD,A

Article content continued

The Amended Filings are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Audit Committee Clarification

The Company wishes to clarify that from May 2018 to November 12, 2020, the Company’s audit committee was comprised of only two members and not three as required under National Instrument 52-110. As of the date of this news release, the Company’s audit committee is comprised of the following three directors: Joseph Quarin, Michael Kessel and Harvey Gordon, each of whom is independent as such term is defined in section 1.4 of National Instrument 52-110.

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, media, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

