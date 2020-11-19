Vancouver investment fund offers retail investors a piece of the plant protein boom

Article content continued

“Part of the problem is that your average investor can’t necessarily participate in some of these companies,” said Patrick Morris, Eat Beyond’s CEO and director, who describes himself as a flexitarian en route to vegetarianism. (It appears to be a risk of working at the company. Another director became vegan about 12 months ago.) Eat Beyond makes many of its investments in companies before they go public, at a stage when the common investor lacks access. But by trading in Eat Beyond’s shares, Morris said, “they’re participating, just through us.”

Eat Beyond has so far raised money privately to fund its activity. Its latest private placement, closed August 12, raised nearly $1.7 million with almost 3.4 million units at $0.50 each. It looks to invest the funds in companies involved in plant-based proteins, fermented foods and food technology, as well as cultured and cellular agriculture.

So far, it has put $800,000 total into four Canadian companies, and about $552,000 into three others. Eat Beyond bought nearly 6.2 million shares of Toronto-based GreenSpace Brands for $400,000; $250,000 into Edmonton-based Nabati Foods for a roughly 14 per cent stake; and $100,000 for some 714,000 shares of Vancouver-based Good Natured Products. It made a smaller investment of $50,000 for 200,000 shares, at $0.25 per share, of The Very Good Food Company in B.C. That one has already paid off in dividends after the company went public, listing its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange in June. They’ve traded at a high of $5.70 since then, with their lowest point of $0.46 — still well above the buy-in price for Eat Beyond. “We sold our initial investment for a significant profit,” said Morris, declining to provide the percentage gain, and noting the company still holds a position in Very.