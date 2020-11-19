US supermarket Giant Foods apologises for ‘super spread’ advertisement

While “spread” is a commonly accepted word for a well-laid table, “super-spreader” has also entered the vernacular this year in reference to events which precipitate widespread contraction of COVID-19 – including parties, sports crowds, and political rallies.

In a statement provided to NBC, the supermarket chain issued an apology.

“We apologise for our advertisement in Savory which used the language Super Spread to describe an abundance of food,” the statement read.

“While, in hindsight, the choice of words was a poor one, Giant had no intentions of insensitivity. We continue to encourage people to practice safe social distancing practices for celebrating the holidays in line with CDC recommendations.