Uniswap loses 57% TVL as rivals up rewards By Cointelegraph

Uniswap loses 57% TVL as rivals up rewards

Matilda Coleman
With leading decentralized exchange Uniswap having ceased its yield-farming incentive program, rival automated market makers 1inch, SushiSwap and Bancor are snapping up liquidity providers with targeted rewards.

On Nov. 17, the same day that Uniswap’s rewards ended, the cloned AMM SushiSwap announced a new incentive scheme for the same four pairings previously incentivized by Uniswap.

Uniswap TVL: DeFi Pulse
SushiSwap TVL: DeFi Pulse