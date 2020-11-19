Trade talks suspended because of COVID-19 case

The Brexit trade negotiations have been suspended at a crucial stage because an EU negotiator has tested positive for the coronavirus , adding new uncertainty to the talks as a deadline looms.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that together with his UK counterpart, David Frost, “we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period.” He added that talks among lower ranking officials would continue.

Any long suspension of talks will make it even tougher for the negotiators to clinch a deal ahead of January 1, when the existing trade agreements between the EU and Britain expire.

A November 12 file photo, European Commission’s Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier, centre, leaves the Conference Centre in London with his team. Brexit trade negotiations have been suspended November 19, 2020, at a crucial stage because an EU negotiator has tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP)

“We are discussing with them the implications for the negotiations. We have been, and will continue to, act in line with public health guidelines and to ensure the health and welfare of our teams,” the British government said in a statement.

is running out as the EU will need about four weeks to complete the approval process of any deal agreed on by Barnier and Frost.

Only on Wednesday a top European Union official said that trade talks with the United Kingdom still face “substantial work” that might spill over into next week.

Boris Johnson brexit trade deal (Getty)

The UK left the EU on January 31, but a transition period when EU rules apply to trade and other issues runs until the end of December. Both sides had hoped to get a trade deal by then to save hundreds of thousands of jobs that could be at stake if Brexit amounts to a brutal cliff edge divorce.

But talks have proven exceptionally difficult, with the two sides refusing to budge on three key issues — fisheries, how to check compliance of the deal and standards the UK must meet to export into the EU.

The bloc accuses Britain of wanting to retain access to the EU’s lucrative markets, much like any EU country, without agreeing to follow its rules. The EU fears Britain will slash social and environmental standards, and pump state money into UK industries, becoming a low-regulation economic rival on the bloc’s doorstep.

Lorries wait to board ferries on the morning after Brexit took place at the Port of Dover in Dover, England. (AP)

Britain says the EU is making unreasonable demands and is failing to treat it as an independent, sovereign state.

If there is no deal, businesses on both sides of the English Channel will face tariffs and other barriers to trade starting on January 1. That would hurt economies on both sides, with the impact falling most heavily on the UK, whose economy is already reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.