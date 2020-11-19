Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez was arraigned Wednesday in Los Angeles and is due back in court in January.

Last month, he was charged with multiple felony counts, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

