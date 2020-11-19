Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges related to the shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez was arraigned Wednesday in Los Angeles and is due back in court in January.

Last month, he was charged with multiple felony counts, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, according to the DA’s office.

On July 12, Lanez and Meg got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. Megan then exited the vehicle and Lanez is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.

TORY LANEZ & MEGAN THEE STALLION QUARANTINE TOGETHER

He faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged.

Earlier this week, an interview with GQ was published pulished and Megan claimed that Lanez tried to pay her hush money to keep quiet about the shooting.

“Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house,” she said. “[At this point] I’m really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting. Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'”