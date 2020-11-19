Toronto’s Van Killing Case Goes to Trial

“I got real shock,” said the retired financial analyst, now 70. “It tore my heart out to hear what people went through — people dragged under the vehicle and thrown against walls.”

When the criminal trial of the man who drove the van began earlier this month, many hoped it would finally provide some closure for the attack, which shocked a country where mass killings remain relatively rare. At least some hoped to gain an understanding of why Alek Minassian, who had just graduated from college, decided to kill so many strangers along the city’s main street before attempting “suicide by cop,” by pretending he was armed and yelling at a police officer to shoot him.

The trial has dominated the news, as each day in court offers a fuller picture of the defendant’s life and mental state.

However, it is occurring on Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic, and so none of the victims or their survivors can come face-to-face with the killer. And the defendant, now 28, has pleaded not criminally responsible — what was once known as the “insanity defense.” If proved, he would be sent to a psychiatric institution for treatment rather than prison.

The defendant’s lawyers have made the rare argument that he was incapable of understanding the murders were wrong from a moral perspective because he has autism spectrum disorder, a condition not usually associated with violent attacks.