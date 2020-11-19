Today at Apple unwraps live online sessions and creative projects to brighten your holidays at home

Today at Apple is offering virtual creative experiences and festive projects you can share with friends and family from home. From November 19 to December 31, join the “Make Your Holiday” program to create something new.

Apple’s Make Your Holiday Project Book is filled with more than 70 pages of activities, inspiration, and tips that people of all ages can enjoy. Download the book and open it in the Pages app on iPhone or iPad to get started.

Your family will learn photography techniques, art skills, and video tips as you complete the activities. Today at Apple is also about connecting communities and finding new perspectives. Illustrator Andrea Pippins, photographer Priscilla Gragg, and illustrator and designer Paul Farrell share their creative process.

The Make Your Holiday Project Book focuses on sharing gratitude, giving thoughtfully, and celebrating with the ones you love. Projects like Gratitude Grams encourage reflection on the people and places you care most about. Festive Family Portraits break the mold of the traditional family photo, and Holiday Highlight Reels are a fun way to capture memories. Apple has even designed templates to make your own personalized gift cards and photo grids.

If you’d like to go further, Apple is hosting live online sessions through December 31. Apple Store Creative Pros will offer tips and inspiration for the activities featured in the project book. Apple has also partnered with creatives like Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. and StoryCorps to share their own stories.

Sign up for a live virtual Today at Apple session on Apple’s website. All sessions are free and select events offer American Sign Language interpreters. Your name and face won’t be visible to other participants in the virtual events, but you’ll be able to submit questions in the chat and share with Apple’s team.

For more holiday fun, check out the new Today at Apple: Make Your Holiday playlist on Apple Music.

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, share your experience with us. Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

