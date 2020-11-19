Tiger Shroff Nails The Flying-kick Yet Again

There’s a reason why Tiger Shroff is the uncrowned King of action movies today. The actor who works hard on his body and makes sure his fitness videos create a rage is truly a fitness icon.



Today, Tiger Shroff shared a video where we see him jump and execute a flying-kick. The young actor doesn’t do it only once but repeatedly. Now, this flying-kick move which Tiger Shroff calls it his favourite move looks super-tough but the War actor does it with ease and surprises us with his fluidity. This hunk is surely serving fitness motivation on social media like no one else.







Tiger Shroff has some back-to-back action films up his sleeve. He has Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganpath 1. The actor was currently in the Maldives with Disha Patani and even amidst the vacation, he was seen doing some backflips and jumping into the ocean. Guess his every living moment is geared towards fitness.