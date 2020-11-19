Three weeks of no COVID-19 cases, zero deaths, one case under investigation today

Victoria has recorded zero coronavirus new cases for the 21st consecutive day after the state’s COVID-19 figures were delayed this morning.

However, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed there was a possible case of COVID-19 which was under investigation by the expert health panel.

“There is a possible case reported that is under investigation; the initial test result is a weak (positive),” the post read on Twitter.

The case may be a false positive or historic infection.

“Precautionary public health actions (are) in place as investigations continue.”

The state’s active cases have dropped to two infections.

The hard border closure will be in place until 11.59pm on Saturday, when a permit system comes into effect.

Victoria’s ‘ring of steel’ made a comeback overnight, with police checkpoints set up along the border.

Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday vowed the stringent border measures would not be in place “a moment longer than they need to be”.

“When they lift their rules, when they change the restrictions that they have put in place, we will be able to make changes to these border controls,” he said.

Victoria Police guard the Victoria-SA border. (Nine)

Restrictions are set to further ease again on Sunday at 11.59pm.

“I think on Sunday you’ll see some changes to mask policy,” Mr Andrews said earlier this week.

People will be allowed up to 10 people at their homes.